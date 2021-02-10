Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYA Viral video of NRI couple skiing in saree and dhoti in the US impresses netizens

It is important to always keep up the spice in any relationship. There are lot of people all over the world who have set examples of how necessary adventure is in one's life. Another one that has caught our attention is a NRI couple who made up their mind to go skiing on the mountain slopes in the US. The videos and pictures of the couple named Divya and Madhu have gone viral on the internet and were shared by them on Instagram. It isn't a normal skiing video as the clothes that the duo opted caught everyone's eyeballs. They were seen effortlessly gliding through the snow wearing traditional attire. Divya, on one hand, was seen wearing a blue saree over leggings and a pullover while Madhu opted for a dhoti.

Alongside the video, she wrote, "We needed to do something really crazy today to distract ourselves! #sareeadventures #dmadkindalove (sic)."

The video has got over 25,000 'likes' and many have left comments on their post. Have a look at how Netizens reacted to their post:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Comments on Divya's post

In another post, Disha shared who inspired her-- a fashion blogger Masoom Minawala Mehta who shared her video skiing in Switzerland wearing a saree.