Video of man proposing to his girlfriend goes viral. Their dog's 'potty break' takes the limelight

Wedding proposa is generally the most memorable occasions in a person's life. There are a lot of videos on the internet depicting these heartfelt moments and giving goosebumps. These moments can either become extraordinary or totally unanticipated and we have proof of the same. A video of a man proposing to his sweetheart for marriage has been doing rounds on social media. It has turned into a web sensation via online media for a funny reason. While the man went down on his knees to shock his better half with a ring, his dog came into the scene for a potty break. The hilarious video was shared by ViralHog and has been watched over 12,000 times.

The incident took place on October 2 at Fort McMurray in Alberta, Canada. The explanation on the video read, "The video is of my fiancé proposing to me. We later noticed in the video that one of my Australian shepherds Tucker decided to have a bathroom break right in the middle."

The 36-second video began with the man saying, "I want to make this one a little more unforgettable" and later picking up the ring box. As soon as he does the same, their pet dog Tucker made way into the frame and started pooping. Yes, that's true!

While the lady nods in approval, the canine gets done with his bathroom break and moves to a side. Even though the couple and their friends did not notice what the dog did, the Netizens could not stop themselves from laughing.

A user wrote, "The dog: why are they clapping? I do this every day," while another one commented, "Doggo: This is what I think about marriage!" A person quipped, "This is a sign, RUN," while another one laughed as he wrote, "Lol, your dog just made the moment unforgettable. Thanks for the laugh."

