Unhappy with Swiggy, Prosenjit Chatterjee seeks help from PM Modi & CM Mamata; Twitterati reacts

Bengali film superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee on Saturday took to Twitter to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to the "necessary" issue of non-delivery of items by online food aggregator Swiggy, and said talks should be initiated in the matter. In an open letter, Chatterjee vented out his grievance, stating that "the status of the order changed to delivered" without him having received any food item. The National Award-winning actor, however, clarified that money was refunded to his account.

His tweet instantly triggered a mixed bag of reactions, with some mocking him for the open letter, and others coming out in support. A few account-holders quipped that it was an "international" issue that calls for attention.

Chatterjee, in his letter, said, "Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Respected Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Festive greetings. Hope you are keeping well. I want to draw your attention to an issue I have recently faced. On 3rd November, I placed an order on food delivery app Swiggy. After some time, the status of the order changed to delivered but I never received the food. After raising the issue with Swiggy, they refunded me the money since the order was prepaid," the letter read.

He further added, "However, I wanted to draw your attention because I feel anybody can face this issue. What if someone relies on a food app to get food delivered for their guests and the food never arrives? What if someone is depending on these food apps for their dinner? Will they stay hungry? There can be many such situations. Thus, I felt it was necessary to talk about it. Regards, Prosenjit Chatterjee."

Supporting him, a user wrote, "I’ve faced this problem many times. Every time I’ve received the money back from swiggy but yes….faced unnecessary harassments. In fact, once the delivery person himself consumed the food and both the restaurant and swiggy denied that the food was never delivered."

The 59-year-old superstar, when contacted, said he held no personal grudge against these aggregators, but "there should be some accountability." However, Swiggy authorities declined to comment on the matter.

