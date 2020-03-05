Woman posts video of Uber driver sleeping as she herself drives to her destination

It was only when the driver almost hit another car and a divider that, she says, she suggested driving the car.

A woman was forced to drive an Uber cab she had booked after the assigned driver fell asleep. The six-second clip, which has the driver sleeping on the front seat, has now gone viral on social media. Tejaswini had booked the cab from Pune to reach her destination in Mumbai on February 21.

Tejaswini Divya Naik posted a short video of the incident on Twitter: “Thanking God I’m alive right now and I wasn’t asleep when this happened and that I know how to drive.@Uber. I am seething with anger right now. How dare they drive if they’re not well-rested? How dare they put anyone else’s life at risk?”

thanking god I’m alive right now and I wasn’t asleep when this happened & that I know how to drive.@Uber @Uber_Support @Uber_India I am seething with anger right now. how dare they drive if they’re not well rested? how dare they put anyone else’s life at risk?

"Initially, the driver was constantly on the phone and I told him not to use the phone while driving. After he put the phone down, he started falling asleep," the woman told PTI.

“When he finally relented, I took the wheel and told him that he could sleep for half an hour as I would not drive for long because of my back problem,” Naik added.

When Naik drove, the driver kept speaking to someone on the phone and even praised her for her driving skills.

She clicked pictures and took a video of him sleeping as proof and later shared it on social media while alerting the cab company -- when the driver had finally slept. He woke up half an hour before reaching the destination.

Upon learning about the incident, the driver partner's access to the app was suspended, as informed by Uber's spokesperson.

(with inputs from PTI)