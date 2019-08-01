Thursday, August 01, 2019
     
Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha and other Bollywood celebs laud Zomato for 'Food is Religion' response

Bollywood celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Rahul Dev, Anubhav Sinha and others lauded Zomato for its epic response saying, 'There is no religion to eat, food is a religion.'

India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 01, 2019 13:29 IST
Representative News Image

Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha and other Bollywood celebs laud Zomato for ‘Food is Religion’ response

Zomato has taken over all the trends on social media since Wednesday when they gave an epic response to a man who cancelled his food order because the delivery boy was a Muslim. Amit Shukla, a resident of Jabalpur, took to his twitter to reveal the incident that he cancelled the order because he asked Zomato for replacing the Muslim delivery boy with a Hindu one or cancel the order. Since Zomato told him that they won’t be able to change the delivery executive to refund the order, the man tried to troll the food delivery app on Twitter. However, Zomato’s response to his tweet earned them so much respect that even Bollywood celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Rahul Dev, Anubhav Sinha and others lauded them. Zomato wrote, “There is no religion to eat, food is a religion.”

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker took to her Twitter to praise the food delivery app and wrote, "It gave me a ray of hope that there is still such courage." On the other hand, Rahul Dev wrote, "We are proud to be on you.” Actress Gauhar Khan said, "We are proud of you. Then I'm going to be your gold member. A lot of love and respect." Richa Chadha tweeted, "Don't hate too much, acidity happens. Keep the cold, eat what the food is. Why do you not have an account? There is a noise on Twitter with a plate spoon. In fact, the plate spoon is not available for a friend to eat. They can't do anything for you. I hope it is against the law. Nothing worse than that."

Faiyaz, a food delivery executive with Zomato,  who was supposed to deliver the food in Jabalpur also reacted to the situation and said, "I am hurt, but what can I do ... we are poor people."

 

 

