Sikh character in Pixar movie Turning Red's trailer leaves desi Twitterati excited

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Sikh character in Pixar movie Turning Red's trailer

Recently, Disney Pixar dropped the trailer of its upcoming animated film ‘Turning Red’ and it swept the desi Twitterati off their feet. They were quick to spot a Sikh character in the trailer wearing a blue turban and a religious ‘kada’ in his hand. While the conventional cutesy Pixar touch in the character was enough to floor anybody, it is the representation that has left Sikhs across the globe feeling proud and excited.

"That moment you finally see a Sikh character in a mainstream animated feature film," wrote a Twitter user. "A Disney/Pixar movie set in Canada? With a Sikh character? And @backstreetboys playing in the background?? SIGN ME UP!" wrote another. A third one said, "Made me so so happy to see a Sikh! I’ve been watching Pixar since I was a kid and to FINALLY see some representation for Sikhs is great."

A netizen also took a jab at Bollywood while lauding Pixar. "When Pixar an American companies make a better looking Sikh Punjabi person in their movies. But Bollywood till this day can’t," the tweet read.

Twitter users also appreciated the details that have been looked after by the film's team while making this Sikh character. "The official trailer for upcoming American 3D animated Disney Pixar movie released.The trailer titled ‘Turning Red’ featured an animated #Sikh #Turban wearing character in it. Community is so impressed by the detailing given to the character in the movie," a tweet read. While another said, "@Pixar has a Sikh character in its new feature film "Turning Red". Look how much detail they've put into him, he even has his own "Kara". Beautiful! He's a guard of the school."

Another one pointed out: "For the first time ever a Sikh character is included in a Disney Pixar movie. The movie titled ‘Turning Red’ includes an animated Sikh character wearing a Kara and a Turban. Will be interesting to watch how he is depicted in the movie."

You can watch the trailer of Turning Red here:

If you're wondering what the film is all about, the official description of the film reads: "Growing up is a beast. Check out the new trailer for the upcoming all-new original feature film “Turning Red” from Pixar Animation Studios’ director Domee Shi, who won an Oscar® for her 2018 short film, “Bao.” Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly “poofs” into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS). Sandra Oh voices Mei Lee’s protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, who is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. Directed by Shi and produced by Lindsey Collins, Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” releases March 11, 2022."