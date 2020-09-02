Image Source : TWITTER/EXPLORERHOON Sau Baar Shukriyaa: Twitter filled with hilarious memes after government bans PUBG and 117 other Chinese apps

In yet another surgical strike on Chinese apps, the Indian government on Wednesday banned 118 apps, including the immensely popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, Baidu, and several VPNs that allowed access to TikTok that was earlier banned. The action came after the fresh Chinese incursion attempts in Indian territory at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. The PUBG game now has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, not including the Chinese mainland where a rebranded version of the game is called 'Game for Peace'. PUBG has millions of users, especially young, in India. As soon as the news of the ban on PUBG as well as other Chinese apps came, people on social media shared their excitement in the form of various hilarious memes, jokes, and videos that were shared in huge amounts on various platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Not only this but various hashtags such as #PUBG, #PUBGBan, and #chineseappbanned became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging website.

Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order: Govt of India



PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps. pic.twitter.com/VWrg3WUnO8 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

On June 29, the government banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser and Xiaomi's Mi Community over national security concerns amid the border tussle in Ladakh which led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology statement had said, "These measures have been undertaken since there is credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."

Have a look at how Twitterati reacted to this decision by the government:

Pubg Players playing the game last time:#PUBG pic.twitter.com/PtsjlFCCfg — Rakshit Mahajan (@Rakshitx08) September 2, 2020

Ministry of Information & Technology bans #PUBG

Meanwhile Indian Parents : pic.twitter.com/TIplGLirdi — Akbar ali (@Akbaral83712681) September 2, 2020

People trying to cope with PUBG addiction after ban 😂#PUBG pic.twitter.com/stPjbOyDY4 — Prateek (@spokenatlast) September 2, 2020

Modi bans #PUBG. Parents in India be like — pic.twitter.com/tGPYlzhH8R — gajju जाट👳🏻‍♂️🔰 (@gajyo_jatt) September 2, 2020

#PUBG banned in India



Pubg users going to open it be like pic.twitter.com/I8mGTSXL0M — Atul 🇮🇳 (@dikhhat_hai_) September 2, 2020

Government banned 118 Chinese Apps including #PUBG



PUBG Their

Users Rn : Parents Rn: pic.twitter.com/FG7b5fhQhB — Boies Pilled Bell 🇮🇳 (@Lil_Boies2) September 2, 2020

