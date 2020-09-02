Sau Baar Shukriyaa: Twitter filled with hilarious memes after government bans PUBG and 117 other Chinese apps

Wednesday, September 02, 2020
     
As soon as news of the government's ban on PUBG and other Chinese apps came, people on social media shared their excitement in the form of hilarious memes, jokes, and videos that were shared in huge amounts on various platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Not only this but various hashtags such as #PUBG, #PUBGBan and #chineseappbanned became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging website.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2020 18:16 IST
In yet another surgical strike on Chinese apps, the Indian government on Wednesday banned 118 apps, including the immensely popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, Baidu, and several VPNs that allowed access to TikTok that was earlier banned. The action came after the fresh Chinese incursion attempts in Indian territory at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. The PUBG game now has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, not including the Chinese mainland where a rebranded version of the game is called 'Game for Peace'. PUBG has millions of users, especially young, in India. As soon as the news of the ban on PUBG as well as other Chinese apps came, people on social media shared their excitement in the form of various hilarious memes, jokes, and videos that were shared in huge amounts on various platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Not only this but various hashtags such as #PUBG, #PUBGBan, and #chineseappbanned became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging website.

On June 29, the government banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser and Xiaomi's Mi Community over national security concerns amid the border tussle in Ladakh which led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology statement had said, "These measures have been undertaken since there is credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."

Have a look at how Twitterati reacted to this decision by the government:

