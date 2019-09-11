Salman Khan’s Dabangg Turns 9: Fans cheer and say, ‘Kamaal kardiye ho Bhai’

Salman Khan’s Dabangg Turns 9: Fans cheer and say, ‘Kamaal kardiya ho Bhai’

Salman Khan’s Dabangg is undoubtedly the most popular and loved cop-drama which is remembered by the fans till now. The tunes of 'hud Dabangg Dabangg' has not faded away and is still popular amongst Bhaijaan fans. The makers are coming up with the third installment of the film in the form of Dabangg 3 also featuring Sonakshi Sinha. The film completes 9 iconic years on September 10, 2019, and to celebrate the good news, Chulbul Panday fans took to Twitter to share their excitement.

At a recent interview, Sonakshi who played the role of Rajjo, got emotional about the film and said, “Dabangg 3 releases in December. It will be my last release of the year. I have done four films this year. I am very excited for Dabangg 3. Today is the ninth anniversary of Dabangg. It has been nine years since its release. These movies will always be special.”

Have a look at how Salman Khan's fans reacted on social media:

Love him or hate him but #Dabangg is one of the best masala flick ever made in Bollywood. I still enjoy watching it.

And imo, no one can play iconic Chulbul Pandey character better than @BeingSalmanKhan . — Peter Kavinsky 😎 (@VinamraSinha1) September 10, 2019

the best thing about #Dabangg was it felt raw and real

but #Dabangg2 kind of felt like a forced one for me



Hoping for the best from #Dabangg3

Can't wait to watch the iconic "Chulbul Pandey" again😍😍



"9 ICONIC YEARS OF DABANGG" — #Salman Sir 🇳🇵 (@Salman_sDevotee) September 10, 2019

No one in this whole universe can play

Chulbul Pandey other than#SalmanKhan ! Kamaal kardiye ho

Salman Bhai #9IconicYearsOfDABANGG pic.twitter.com/wF1U6Vjv0E — Being Mohsin (@BeingMohsinN) September 10, 2019

Nor is it meant for the viewer who likes movies to appeal to his head. Yet, for those who celebrate and serenade the 'silliness' of mainstream masala movie lore and swear by its popcorn quotient Dabangg is the greatest gift of all' salmanics #SalmanKhan



9 ICONIC YEARS OF DABANGG pic.twitter.com/IP8gbdJZ8l — Sachin (@itsjss222) September 10, 2019

One of the best cop mass entertainer of #SalmanKhan which completes 9 years today !!!



9 ICONIC YEARS OF DABANGG pic.twitter.com/epqLYeH7Sz — Anjali (@isalman_anjali) September 10, 2019

Dabangg was made on a budget of Rs 42 crore and managed to earn Rs 141 crore in India and Rs 219 crore worldwide. It's sequel Dabangg 2 earned over Rs 200 crore in India and now Dabangg 3 will release on December 20, this year. Have a look at the trailer of Dabangg here:

