Salman Khan’s Dabangg Turns 9: Fans cheer and say, ‘Kamaal kardiye ho Bhai’

As cop-drama Dabangg turned 9, Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey fans took to social media to express their excitement. The third part Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20 this year.

September 11, 2019
Salman Khan’s Dabangg Turns 9: Fans cheer and say, ‘Kamaal kardiya ho Bhai’

Salman Khan’s Dabangg is undoubtedly the most popular and loved cop-drama which is remembered by the fans till now. The tunes of 'hud Dabangg Dabangg' has not faded away and is still popular amongst Bhaijaan fans. The makers are coming up with the third installment of the film in the form of Dabangg 3 also featuring Sonakshi Sinha. The film completes 9 iconic years on September 10, 2019, and to celebrate the good news, Chulbul Panday fans took to Twitter to share their excitement. 

At a recent interview, Sonakshi who played the role of Rajjo, got emotional about the film and said, “Dabangg 3 releases in December. It will be my last release of the year. I have done four films this year. I am very excited for Dabangg 3. Today is the ninth anniversary of Dabangg. It has been nine years since its release. These movies will always be special.”

Have a look at how Salman Khan's fans reacted on social media:

Dabangg was made on a budget of Rs 42 crore and managed to earn Rs 141 crore in India and Rs 219 crore worldwide. It's sequel Dabangg 2 earned over Rs 200 crore in India and now Dabangg 3 will release on December 20, this year. Have a look at the trailer of Dabangg here:

