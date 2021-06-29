Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JOEPIKE Oxford/AstraZeneca Vaccine makers get standing ovation at Wimbledon | WATCH

Tennis fans gave the creators of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine a standing ovation at Wimbledon's Centre Court on Monday, the first day of the tournament Dame Sarah Gilbert and her colleague Sir Andrew Pollard, both of whom helped develop the vaccine, were there, The Guardian reported, as key workers and other "inspirational individuals" from the pandemic were invited to the match.

“Before we welcome players on to the court, we would like to thank all those who have contributed so much during this unprecedented period in all our lives,” an announcer said at the start of Monday’s action.

The announcer then started to list other people but was cut off as the crowd started to cheer louder and got up to their feet.

Researchers said on Monday that mixing vaccines like AstraZeneca and Pfizer could be effective in stopping COVID-19 and offer more flexibility in rolling out the shots. According to the BBC, trial results indicate people who’ve had two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine could show stronger immunity response if they get a different jab as a booster at some point.