Onion Price Hike Memes & Jokes: Netizens say 'Pyaar se darr nahi lagta, pyaaz se lgta hai'

The government had taken a pre-emptive measure on September 14 by announcing a ban on onion export to ensure availability to domestic consumers at reasonable rates during the lean season before the Kharif onion arrival. This resulted in the rocket high prices of onions. The sharp hike left the citizens worried as in a few cities, the price even reached to Rs 120 per Kg.
The price hike started a meme fest on social media. While many memes were about how rich the Jain community will be since they don't consume onions, many others felt that Onions are the diamond in the vegetable world. Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development Smriti Irani's 2010 tweet about onions is also going viral when she said, "Income Tax dept is keeping a watch on all high value transactions... Don't buy onions"
Check out the reactions, memes and jokes here-
Income Tax dept is keeping a watch on all high value transactions... Don't buy onions :-)— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 24, 2010
#OnionPrice— fᵣₑₑ wₐy (@T_O_freeway) October 22, 2020
Yesterday it was 80
It's pretty Precious pic.twitter.com/mhcjq5JFRB
Only twinkle khanna can afford onion right now #OnionPrice @mrsfunnybones pic.twitter.com/lJQwB9yHWr— Das Prasad (@Dasprasad4) October 22, 2020
#OnionPrice are 100/KG*— ®20 (@Nehal_Haider_) October 22, 2020
Everyone: pic.twitter.com/OiWsnC2c8w
Hello @realDonaldTrump— RJ Raaziv Sirsa (@Raaziv88) October 22, 2020
Our Onion is stronger than your Dollar. #OnionPrice#RJblitz
Onion seller #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/xIBwKpkZUr— your thoughts (@__iRalph) October 22, 2020
#OnionPrice is higher now and everyone talking about it and facing problems— drashti javiya (@drashtijaviya2) October 22, 2020
Meanwhile some communities who doesn't eat #Onions pic.twitter.com/vBCrjIb9M2
#OnionPrice rise*— ®20 (@Nehal_Haider_) October 22, 2020
Me to my Jain friends pic.twitter.com/LPv1QyapoA
Rise in #OnionPrice, 1 kg in 100/120 rs!— Bomb❤Bae (@shrustyle) October 22, 2020
Meanwhile Jain people; pic.twitter.com/MeaN0RHF8N
Bollywood reaction!!!#OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/xmNnlzhEM9— Ssrfan (@Ssrfan47878036) October 22, 2020
