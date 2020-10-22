Onion Price Hike Memes & Jokes: Netizens say 'Pyaar se darr nahi lagta, pyaaz se lgta hai'

Image Source : TWITTER/ADPSYCHOLOGY Onion Price Hike Memes & Jokes

The government had taken a pre-emptive measure on September 14 by announcing a ban on onion export to ensure availability to domestic consumers at reasonable rates during the lean season before the Kharif onion arrival. This resulted in the rocket high prices of onions. The sharp hike left the citizens worried as in a few cities, the price even reached to Rs 120 per Kg.

The price hike started a meme fest on social media. While many memes were about how rich the Jain community will be since they don't consume onions, many others felt that Onions are the diamond in the vegetable world. Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development Smriti Irani's 2010 tweet about onions is also going viral when she said, "Income Tax dept is keeping a watch on all high value transactions... Don't buy onions"

Check out the reactions, memes and jokes here-

Income Tax dept is keeping a watch on all high value transactions... Don't buy onions :-) — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 24, 2010

#OnionPrice

Yesterday it was 80



It's pretty Precious pic.twitter.com/mhcjq5JFRB — fᵣₑₑ wₐy (@T_O_freeway) October 22, 2020

#OnionPrice is higher now and everyone talking about it and facing problems



Meanwhile some communities who doesn't eat #Onions pic.twitter.com/vBCrjIb9M2 — drashti javiya (@drashtijaviya2) October 22, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage