On Propose Day 2021, don't miss these 5 wedding proposal videos that went viral on the internet

Image Source : INSTA/AMBERCOURTASSISTEDLIVING/KAYLACOOM On Propose Day 2021, don't miss these wedding proposal videos that went viral on the internet

Proposing your partner for wedding is a big step but when you know it's right, it's right! With the onset of the Valentine's week, people all over the world are speaking the language of love. Although you can pop the question to your partner anytime and anyday, but to make it a little easier for you, the month of February brings along with it Propose Day. Going down on your knees is not everyone's cup of tea. It's an emotion that comes only once and should be special for both the lovers. There have been videos of some oh-so-romantic wedding proposals that have gone viral on the internet and left Netizens cry tears of joy. Now that everyone is celebrating Propose Day 2021, it is the right time to look back at some of the epic proposals that gave everyone butterflies and bought smile on our faces.

1. This million-dollar question popped during the India-Australia match

During the second innings of the Ind-Aus match, individuals saw something excellent and sentimental. A video of a man wearing an Indian jersey and proposing to his better half with the Australian pullover before an immense group and numerous cameras, turned into a web sensation and it was the best thing that we saw on the internet. Obviously, she said 'yes'.

2. A sweet Disney princess style proposal:

Lee Loechler, a man from Massachusetts proposed to his darling Sthuthi David through her favourite Disney film, Sleeping Beauty. He went through a half year attempting to invigorate himself and his sweetheart into the most notable scene of the film, where Prince Phillip wakes Princess Aurora with a kiss. The sweet proposition became a web sensation on the web and we are glad that Lee's diligent effort and exertion paid off eventually.

3. A proposal that will never get old:

This viral wedding proposition instructed us that we are never actually too old to even consider finding 'the one' and fall head over heels in love once more. 76-year-old Jeffrey Miller met 71-year-old Gloria Alexis at a US care centre and they promptly became lovers. When Gloria was hospitalized during the pandemic, Jeffrey chose to bring up marriage as he would not like to stand by any longer and she said 'yes'.

4. Proposal in the air:

While doing the normal instructions pilot Jon Emerson astounded everybody by presenting his better half Lauren Michele Gibbs to all the travelers and requesting that she wed him on board the plane flying from Detroit to Oklahoma City. Lauren, who was essential for the lodge group, was noticeably overpowered with the unexpected proposition however she said 'yes'.

5. An out-of-the box proposal on the longest zipline in the world

A Bengaluru man named Adrian Marcus Mackay proposed to his sweetheart Susan Kuruvilla on the world's longest zipline in Jebel Jais, UAE. At the point when Susan was suspended 80-meter high on a stage, Adrian went down on one knee with a major 'Will you marry me?' banner and obviously, Adrian said 'yes'.