Image Source : TWITTER/INTERNATIONALSPACESTATION Never-seen-before version of Times Square's ball tradition in space surprise Netizens

To commend the new year, space travelers on board the International Space Station reproduced the yearly custom of The Times Square New Year’s Eve ball, with a twist. The video of five astronauts performing the custom in space with zero gravity has now made a significant buzz on the internet. The video was shared alongside new year wishes by the official Twitter account of ISS on Wednesday. For those unversed about the famous Times Square ball drop tradition, it takes place every year at New York’s Times Square. At 11:59 pm a dazzling ball made out of crystals slides down a pole to welcome the new year. This year, the ritual will be perfomed but with slight changes as the ball will dop in an empty street due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coming back to the zero gravity version, the video was captioned, "How can you have a ball “drop” when there is no up or down? The Exp 64 crew sends New Year’s greetings to everyone on Earth and creates its own Times Square tradition."

How can you have a ball “drop” when there is no up or down? The Exp 64 crew sends New Year’s greetings to everyone on Earth and creates its own Times Square tradition. pic.twitter.com/et4tnNEIHD — International Space Station (@Space_Station) December 30, 2020

Meanwhile, look at how Internet reacted to the same:

reveillonnez bien c'est la fête avec les radis que vous avez fait pousser pic.twitter.com/NfP7XloFTt — Kalista (@mimikalista) December 31, 2020

Happy New Year from Earth to ISS Crew.

Great job ! You all rock. @Space_Station pic.twitter.com/jm5RxqxEx5 — Senrik (@senrik6) December 30, 2020

We love you to the moon and back. Literally. — Lenore Riegel (@lenoreriegel) December 30, 2020

Happy New Year ISS residents! Perhaps "Spotting the Space Station " will become a fun tradition! We sure enjoy it from #HobsonResort on #SpaceCoast of Florida! #Cheers — Lil Hobson (@hobscotch59) December 30, 2020

Happy New Year to you. Thanks for talking to us. — Darlene Schueler (@nbct5) December 31, 2020

Happy and safe new year to you, heroes in space. Thank you for your efforts to make out life better on the planets — Roger Degrieck (@RogerDegrieck) December 30, 2020

Happy New Year to our friends in Space 🎉❤️🎉. We value your contribution and sacrifice 🙏💐 — Vivek Pathak 🇮🇳 (@VivekPa77656400) December 30, 2020

Happy new year to all on board the international space station thinking of their families back at home. Safe mission. 🍸🍸🍸🙏🇮🇪Travers family Ireland 🇮🇪 — Orlaghtravers (@orlaghtravers) December 30, 2020

Wow a nice collection 🤩🤩 — Hatem.M (@HatemM91) December 30, 2020

What a wonderful newyear message 👍👍 thanks so much ISS..you're all great and awesome 😍😍 — Grace Kosakoy (@GraceKosakoy) December 30, 2020

What a fun way to finish the year... you crew are out of this world... your live-feeds have been such a positive this year... keep shooting for the stars... well... floating amongst them... 💫🪐🌏 — Sylvia Voigt (@SylviaStvine) December 31, 2020

Have a look at the preparation of the original event here: