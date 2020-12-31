Never-seen-before version of Times Square's ball tradition in space surprise Netizens

Thursday, December 31, 2020
     
India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 31, 2020 20:12 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/INTERNATIONALSPACESTATION

To commend the new year, space travelers on board the International Space Station reproduced the yearly custom of The Times Square New Year’s Eve ball, with a twist. The video of five astronauts performing the custom in space with zero gravity has now made a significant buzz on the internet. The video was shared alongside new year wishes by the official Twitter account of ISS on Wednesday. For those unversed about the famous Times Square ball drop tradition, it takes place every year at New York’s Times Square. At 11:59 pm a dazzling ball made out of crystals slides down a pole to welcome the new year. This year, the ritual will be perfomed but with slight changes as the ball will dop in an empty street due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coming back to the zero gravity version, the video was captioned, "How can you have a ball “drop” when there is no up or down? The Exp 64 crew sends New Year’s greetings to everyone on Earth and creates its own Times Square tradition."

Meanwhile, look at how Internet reacted to the same:

Have a look at the preparation of the original event here:

 

