Hyderabad man refuses to accept food from Muslim delivery boy, gets slammed on Twitter

The customer had ordered a portion of Chicken 65 from the Grand Bawarchi restaurant at Falaknuma on Swiggy. He had written, in the special instruction box, that the delivery person should be a Hindu.

Hyderabad Published on: October 26, 2019 11:11 IST
A police complaint has been lodged against a resident of Hyderabad after he refused to accept a food order from a Muslim delivery person.

The customer had ordered a portion of Chicken 65 from the Grand Bawarchi restaurant at Falaknuma on Swiggy. He had written, in the special instruction box, that the delivery person should be a Hindu.

"Very less spicy. And, please select Hindu delivery person. All ratings will be based on this," he wrote.

When the delivery person, assigned by the app, contacted the person, he refused to accept the delivery.

The delivery person, Mudassir Suleman, filed a complaint regarding this at the Shalibanda police station.

To this end, police inspector P Srinivas told news agency PTI: "We are in the process of filing a case against the customer and we will be filing an FIR soon."

Suleman also brought the issue to the notice of the Muslim group Majlis Bacao Tehreek’s president Amjed Ullah Khan. His tweet that had an alleged screenshot of the man's instruction went viral in no time.

The entire incident left Twitterverse fuming and derived extreme reactions on the micro-blogging website.

The food delivery app company, in a statement, later said “We embrace diversity and respect different points of view. Every order is automatically assigned to delivery executives based on their location and availability, among others, and not based on individual preferences. As an organisation, we do not discriminate between our partners and customers on any grounds.”

