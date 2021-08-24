Mumbai Police's tribute to Monty Norman's 'James Bond' theme track with 'No Time To Die' twist | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MUMBAI POLICE, NO TIME TO DIE Mumbai Police Band, Poster of No Time to die featuring Daniel Craig

Fighting crimes on the street and keeping people entertained on social media, Mumbai Police is on its toes for the people. While Mumbai Police's creative tweets and social media posts often manage to make their headlines, their recently impressed one and all with a cover of Monty Norman’s 'James Bond' theme track. It also had a Daniel Craig's 'No Time to Die' twist in the end.

The verified Instagram account of the Mumbai Police shared a video of the police band's performance as they paid tribute to the iconic Hollywood film. The video has the men in uniform recreating the popular theme track from the James Bond film created by Norman. In the movies, the theme was created for 'Dr. No' with Sean Connery in the role of agent 007.

Adding a twist to the 1962 theme track, the band seamlessly adds music from Daniel Craig's latest Bond film - 'No Time To Die'. the result is purely spectacular. Watch the video of Mumbai Police Band paying tribute to James Bond films here:

Here's the original theme track of James Bond and No Time to Die's song by Billie Eilish:

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig makes his fifth and final appearance as 007 in 'No Time to Die', the release of which was postponed several times during the Covid pandemic. The release has been pushed amid the ongoing pandemic, with theatres still trying to recover business post lockdown. The film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, was originally scheduled for release in April 2020, but was pushed to November last year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The release date was subsequently changed to April 2021.

The film also features Rami Malek as the new Bond villain, Safin, and brings back Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter.