MonkeyVsDoge trends after monkeys throw 250 dogs off building, Netizens say 'Kaamp kahe rahe ho'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@YUVRAJUV444/@10JAS_DANGE #MonkeyVsDoge trends after monkeys throw 250 dogs off building

Highlights Monkeys allegedly kill around 250 dogs in a month

The incident happened in Maharashtra's Beed district

The killings are believed to be an act of revenge after a few dogs killed an infant monkey

#MonkeyVsDoge: No, it is not about Elon Musk and cryptocurrency but dogs Vs monkeys. An unusual story has baffled everyone in Maharashtra's Beed district recently. Two revenge-driven monkeys, reportedly involved in the killing of over 250 dogs by dropping them down from buildings and treetops, have been captured by the Forest Department in Beed. The killings are believed to be an act of revenge after a few dogs killed an infant monkey. The monkeys have been on a rampage of killing puppies since last month.

Well, after the bizarre incident came to light, Netizens started a hilarious meme fest, trolling and making fun of the aforementioned news. A user wrote, "Bruno ka, Tommy ka, Maxie ka, Rocky ka... Sabka badla lega re tera Tuffy." Another said, "Hathora tyagi is searching that groups of monkeys #MonkeyVsDoge."

Sachin Kand, Beed Forest Officer said, "Two monkeys involved in the killing of dogs have been captured by a Nagpur Forest Department team in Beed. Both the monkeys are being shifted to Nagpur to be released in a nearby forest."