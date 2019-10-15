Tuesday, October 15, 2019
     
Man wears 'snake' around his waist. Viral video with hilarious twist garners 3 million views

New Delhi Published on: October 15, 2019 12:49 IST
Social media is a mixed bag of emotions. It can amuse you, annoy you, scare you and make you laugh in the shortest interval as possible. Every now and then, some or the other video goes viral on the internet. The latest video which was taken the internet by storm has been shared by Sean Kent Comedy on Twitter.

In the video, a man is seen pulling a snake from the grass field. He waves aside the two onlookers behind him and tell them to be at distance, giving a sense that the situation might grow more dangerous. A few seconds later, he pulls the 'snake' and wears it comfortably around his waist. 

If you haven't seen the video, here you go:

The video has garnered over 3 million views in three days. It was shared on October 13. Netizens are also dropping several hilarious comments adding to the amusement of social media users.

Have a look at some of them.

 

