Image Source : TWITTER/TAFSIRCASM Maldives bans Indian travellers: Twitterati roast Bollywood celebs with memes for vacationing during pandemic

The second wave of COVID-19 has badly hit India. In order to prevent the spread of the infection, other countries are adopting strict measures like suspending flights. In the wake of the same, countries like Germany, Italy, Iran, Singapore, Bangladesh, Canada, and Maldives have restricted travellers from India. The Ministry of Tourism on Sunday announced the suspension to the inhabited islands through a tweet. Ever since the announcement people on the internet started trolling various Bollywood celebrities who from the past few days have been visiting the exotic location for vacationing. The recent ones in the list include names of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and others.

The tweet by the ministry read, "With effect from 27 April @HPA_mv suspends tourists travelling from #India to #Maldives from staying at tourist facilities in inhabited islands. We thank you for the support in our endeavour to make tourism safest possible with minimum inconvenience."

Have a look at how the Netizens reacted to the decision: