Love candies? This Canadian store is looking out for 'candyologists' to taste-test the treats

There are a lot of unique jobs all over the world that we are unaware of. The recent one that came to light was that of a 'candyologist.' Yes, that's true! A Canada store called 'Candy FunHouse' has vacancies for people who will be working as candy and chocolate taste testers. The post on the official website states, "We are looking for honest and objective opinions on the products that will be taste-tested. Candidates will be responsible for tasting and reviewing from the 3000 products we currently carry. The job is for both full-time and part-time employees who will get $47 an hour at the store which is based in Ontario.

The post by the company further reads, "The candidates will also play an integral role in selecting the candies that will be a part of the first ever Candy Funhouse branded candy line. 10 new and original candy creations will be selected and narrowed down from 100’s of possible options. Here at Candy Funhouse, confectionary is a science!"

Looks like a great job for all the people having a sweet-tooth!

Well, just like any other viral news, the uniqueness of the job left the internet amazed and soon people started sharing their opinions about being a 'candyologist' on the micro-blogging website Twitter. Check them out:

