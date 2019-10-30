What did people do before important things were invented? Twitter has a lot to say

Inventions have changed the course of humanity -- so much so that one cannot think of a life without them.
Take for example, tubelights -- can you imagine a world without it?
No. Right?
But come to think of it, what would the world before 1850 be doing?
Twitterverse has the answer.
Tubelights were invented in year— Shantanu Patel (@backbancher149) October 28, 2019
1850
People before 1850 : pic.twitter.com/dewqt2cJZj
Interesting. Na?
The micro-blogging site has more assertions.
90s kids would remember this...
*first Carrom board were made in 1935*— Marwadi Billi 🇮🇳 (@Muaaaahrwadi) October 28, 2019
People before 1935 : pic.twitter.com/8NlAe98xk9
90s kids would remember this too...
google maps invented in 2005,— D J 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) October 27, 2019
people before 2005: pic.twitter.com/6LPrLYtSwf
We have one. What would you say to your salary?
Jaldi se... Aao. Aao. Aao...
Wedding invitation cards were invented in 1642— Tushar (@tushartweets13) October 29, 2019
People before 1642 : pic.twitter.com/T6YgFJvNp8
Bollywood's Charlie's Angels!
Social media was invented in 1997— No one (@parodysi1) October 29, 2019
People before 1997 : pic.twitter.com/VPOYQOn3fF
This. Is. Classic!
Ultrasound was invented in 1956....— Rahul Jain Didn't (@Chilled_Yogi) October 29, 2019
Doctors before that : pic.twitter.com/ffjV4VTIzx
This too.
First chair was made in 1760— divtweets (@divyamtweets) October 29, 2019
People before 1760: pic.twitter.com/CpEURj0J4o
Aaa aaa aaaaaa....
Doorbell was invented in 1831— Stuti🌸 (@morphinediary) October 29, 2019
People before 1831 : pic.twitter.com/GzaEkQTKpt
Kyunki yeh Fevicol ka jod hai!
Fishing net was created in 8300 BC.— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 29, 2019
People before that: pic.twitter.com/hmBlL15FZ8
Oh yeah! The evergreen superhero!
Superman comes in 1938— 💲🅰️〽️ (@Samcasm7) October 27, 2019
Superhero before him and forever... pic.twitter.com/lRmhasxdq2
Who needs Science anyway?!?