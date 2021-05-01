Happy birthday Thala Ajith: Celebrities to fans, here's how Twitterverse celebrates south superstar's day

Image Source : TWITTER/EESHA REBBA @YOURSEESHA Thala Ajith

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, who is fondly called as 'Thala' by his fans is celebrating his 50th birthday in style. On Twitter and Facebook, the hashtag #HBDThalaAjith have been trending for several hours now. It is said that his fans have registered over 622K tweets using the same hashtag. Kollywood and Tollywood celebrities took Twitter to wish their favourite star on his birthday. Excited fans are also leaving no stone unturned to wish their favourite star. From sharing creative graphics to stills from his films, social media timelines are flooded with posts related to Ajith.

Take a look at how Twitterverse celebrating the Ultimate Star's birthday.

"#HBDThalaAjith a few months after our song from Aegan released,as I was waiting for the lift, in the lobby of a hotel, a voice called out, 'Hey BlaaZé ' and as I turned - it was Thala Ajith himself! Came over to say he loved the song! Blew my mind-made my day! Happy birthday!" wrote BlaaZe, whereas, south celebirty Krishh tweeted, "Happy Happy Birthday #Thala #UltimateStar Ajith Kumar Anna.. God Bless u with loads of Happiness and Good Health Anna."

"A matinee idol, more importantly a wonderful human being ...Wishing you a very happy and healthy 50th birthday Thala Ajith ... Love alwaysRed heart

#HBDThalaAjith #StayHome #StaySafe," wrote actor Rahul Dev on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar will be seen playing the role of a police officer in his second Tamil production venture, "Valimai". Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film was said to be a Diwali 2020 release. However, the film was delayed due to the pandemic.

"Valimai" marks Boney Kapoor's second collaboration with Ajith after "Nerkonda Paarvai", the Tamil remake of "Pink". H. Vinoth, who had directed "Nerkonda Paarvai", will also direct "Valimai".

"Nerkonda Paarvai" was a box-office hit. The film grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide and did exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu. It is yet to see how will Valimai fare on the screen.