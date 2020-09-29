Google dedicates a doodle to Zohra Sehgal- actress who lived through cinema and dance

Image Source : CAPTURE Google dedicates a doodle to Zohra Sehgal

Search giant Google dedicated a beautiful doodle to one of the most enchanting actresses of the film industry- Zohra Sehgal. She was not just a performer but lived her life through cinema and dance. As her family claims, she never had a dull moment. Zohra Sehgal was a lively person who enjoyed her life to the fullest. Born on 27 April, 1912 in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, Bollywood's favorite dadi started her career as a member of a contemporary dance troupe and transitioned into acting later. Zohra Sehgal was 102 when she passed away on 10th July 2014 due to cardiac arrest. Her daughter had revealed that even during her last days, she was full of life.

Zohra Sehgal started her acting career with British TV series after she moved to London in 1962. She worked in British TV classics like 'Doctor Who' and 'The Jewel in the Crown' and others. In the mid-1990s, she returned to India and continued performing and acting on the stage as well as in Bollywood films. One of the most memorable roles of the actress was in the film 'Bend it Like Beckham.' The actress continues to work even in her 90s and manager to earn fans from every generation.

Zohra Sehgal bagged many accolades for her performances in films and theater. She won Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1963, Padma Shri in 1998, Kalidas Samman in 2001, Padma Bhushan in 2002, Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship in 2004 and Padma Vibhusan in 2010.

Zohra Sehgal's daughter Kiran Sehgal, famous Odissi danseuse, had shared that the actress would often scream "Tum toh gavaaron ki tarah kapde pehenti ho, look at me I dress up in a sufiana way." Kiran recalled, "I remember seeing her in one of the Prithvi Theatre productions playing a maid-servant when I was very young. I kept crying throughout the performance because I thought Maa had actually become a maid." Kiran further stated that her mother always wanted to be remembered as the symbol of strength and care.

