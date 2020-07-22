Elon Musk's latest photo with son X AE A-12 is too cute for words. Twitterati have a field day

Image Source : TWITTER/ELONMUSK Elon Musk's latest photo with son X AE A-12 is too cute for words

Tesla founder Elon Musk on Monday shared a new picture of his two-month-old son with singer Grimes on social media and left Twitterati excited. The child, who made it to headlines soon after its birth for his unique name - X AE A-12 -, was seen deeply gazing at his father who was holding him and staring right back in his eyes. In the picture, Musk is seen wearing a black-coloured shirt with a grey T-shirt underneath it. He capped off the look with a blue bandana which he tied around his neck. The SpaceX owner captioned the post in the German language, "Das baby kann noch keinen loffel benutzen," which roughly translates to, "The baby cannot use a spoon yet."

Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen pic.twitter.com/UETqVIA4BP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2020

As he shared the photo, Twitterati had many suggestions for Musk. One Twitter user said, "I'm sure it's internal spine and skull made of adamantium can hold up." Another wrote, "Absolutely. Toddlers can use a spoon at 10-12 months, baby x is 2 1/2 months, meaning 7 1/2 to 9 1/2 months until giga Berlin is up and running. (Ahead of schedule)"

Absolutely. Toddlers can use a spoon at 10-12 months, baby x is 2 1/2 months, meaning 7 1/2 to 9 1/2 months until giga Berlin is up and running. (Ahead of schedule) — Adam (@AdamHoov) July 21, 2020

Elon, would love to see a pic of u holding baby X & rocking this tee! Would be funny & cute at the same time lol 🤞 pic.twitter.com/rckpHmhEOx — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) July 21, 2020

The name of the newborn is pronounced as "Ex-Eye." On May 4, Musk along with Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Boucher, welcomed their son. X AE A-12 is Grimes' first child while the 48-year-old tech entrepreneur reportedly has five sons from a previous marriage.

After Twitterati were left confused about the name of their son, singer Grimes took to Twitter to share what the name means. “X, the unknown variable Crossed swords, Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence), A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent White heart + (A=Archangel, my favorite song),” she tweeted.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

