Wednesday, May 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. X Æ A-12: Twitter decodes Elon Musk's newborn son's name with memes

X Æ A-12: Twitter decodes Elon Musk's newborn son's name with memes

Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes have welcomed their first child together, and the baby’s name has caused mass confusion across cyberspace. X Æ A-12, cryptic, is it?

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 06, 2020 11:19 IST
Elon Musk names his baby boy 'X Æ A-12': Twitterati try to decode the meaning
Image Source : TWITTER

Elon Musk names his baby boy 'X Æ A-12': Twitterati try to decode the meaning 

Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes have welcomed their first child together, and the baby’s name has caused mass confusion across the internet. The Tech billionaire and Tesla and SpaceX CEO announced the birth of his baby with musician Grimes on Monday evening, writing on Twitter: "Mom & baby all good." The baby boy is Musk's sixth child after having five children with his first wife, Justine Musk. This is Grimes' first child, however,. Elon Musk and Grimes first publicly revealed themselves as a couple in May 2018 at that year's Met Gala.

While congratulatory messages poured in for the couple, it was the baby's name that has caught everyone's attention. Elon Musk revealed that the name of his baby boy is "X Æ A-12 Musk" and shared a photo of hi son with a filter that gave the newborn face tattoos.

Soon after he announced the name of the baby, there was complete buzz across the internet. Take a look:

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X