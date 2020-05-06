X Æ A-12: Twitter decodes Elon Musk's newborn son's name with memes

Image Source : TWITTER Elon Musk names his baby boy 'X Æ A-12': Twitterati try to decode the meaning

Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes have welcomed their first child together, and the baby’s name has caused mass confusion across the internet. The Tech billionaire and Tesla and SpaceX CEO announced the birth of his baby with musician Grimes on Monday evening, writing on Twitter: "Mom & baby all good." The baby boy is Musk's sixth child after having five children with his first wife, Justine Musk. This is Grimes' first child, however,. Elon Musk and Grimes first publicly revealed themselves as a couple in May 2018 at that year's Met Gala.

While congratulatory messages poured in for the couple, it was the baby's name that has caught everyone's attention. Elon Musk revealed that the name of his baby boy is "X Æ A-12 Musk" and shared a photo of hi son with a filter that gave the newborn face tattoos.

Soon after he announced the name of the baby, there was complete buzz across the internet. Take a look:

X Æ A-12: *Trips and scrapes his elbow*



Teacher: Are you okay? Do you need to go to see the nurse?



X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/dUVqV5QUOb — Gatebreaker (@GatebreakerYT) May 6, 2020

X Æ A-12 going to elon musk and grimes bedroom at 3 am to tell them he threw up pic.twitter.com/3pA1eE7fEe — 𝔩í𝔩i (@peixoxoxo) May 6, 2020

X Æ A-12 first day of at pre school pic.twitter.com/dzwnDBYS3U — 007🏳️‍🌈 (@angiesey02) May 5, 2020

Grimes: What’s that sound?



Elon Musk: It’s the baby. He’s crying



X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/hyyD8vt4RT — Professor Procrastination (@acf3301) May 6, 2020

elon and grimes: X Æ A-12! come downstairs its time for dinner!



X Æ A-12's dinner: pic.twitter.com/yLg6E7LKGd — DitzyFlama (@DitzyFlama) May 6, 2020

“go to your room”

X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/8BuGtVhqJ3 — loser ⋆ (@tristehomo) May 6, 2020

