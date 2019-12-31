Camel hugs its owner as they meet after few days. Video goes viral

The seven-second video shows the desert animal curling up to his owner.

A video of a camel hugging its owner has gone viral. The camel had apparently met its owner after a gap of a few days. The owner in question had fallen absent from his herd. The heartwarming video was shared by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

The seven-second video shows the desert animal curling up to his owner.

Susanta Nanda captioned the video as, "We only have what we give. Camel’s owner went absent from his herd for a few days. On his return love showered on him by one of his camels is the purest love."

We only have

What we give😊

Camel owner went absent from his herd for few days. On his return love showered on him by one of his camels is the purest love. pic.twitter.com/CYsZybRos3 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 27, 2019

Twitterverse instantly fell in love with this PDA.

Animals deserves love 💞

Even they Return it,

Everytime...

Unlike us

....Unconditionally...💞 — 🚩🚩 DIPTANGSHU 🚩🚩 (@Diptang27657182) December 27, 2019

And yet humans are willing to eat them. — Randomguy🇮🇳 (@Lying_low) December 27, 2019

I was not wrong when i dreamt of owning an animal park as a possession 🤗🤗🤗. Animals are love. — Sajeev Pillai (@batanahitochata) December 27, 2019

Animals are pure by heart, they don't fool..... They are best creation of the supreme power.... Humans are not — M M (@its_mcm) December 31, 2019

Animals are really great — Manohar Lal Rai (@ManoharLalRai22) December 30, 2019

