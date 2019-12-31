Tuesday, December 31, 2019
     
Camel hugs its owner as they meet after few days. Video goes viral

The heartwarming video was shared by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 31, 2019 16:18 IST
A video of a camel hugging its owner has gone viral. The camel had apparently met its owner after a gap of a few days. The owner in question had fallen absent from his herd. The heartwarming video was shared by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

The seven-second video shows the desert animal curling up to his owner.

Susanta Nanda captioned the video as, "We only have what we give. Camel’s owner went absent from his herd for a few days. On his return love showered on him by one of his camels is the purest love."

Twitterverse instantly fell in love with this PDA.

What do you say about this?

