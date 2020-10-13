Boycott Tanishq Trends: Twitter is divided as jewellery brand shows interfaith marriage in latest ad

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@GEMSOFBOLLYWOOD Tanishq's interfaith marriage ad receives backlash from Twitter

Twitter is an unpredictable place where anything and everything can be trolled. Yes, recently, #BoycottTanishq has been trending on the microblogging site after the jewellery brand Tanishq released its new ad which is about interfaith marriage. The commercial is about a pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law who is having her baby shower at a Muslim household.

In the video, it is seen that a loving family is making arrangements according to the Hindu rituals to welcome the new member. The ad is for the jewellery brand’s new collection under the name of ‘Ekatvam’

The video was captioned saying, “She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don’t. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, cultures.”

As soon as the ad was uploaded, a particular section of the people started brutally trolling it for promoting inter-religion marriage and demanded a ban on it. Many even shared controversial tweets saying that the ad is showing ‘love jihad’.

So far more than 17,000 people have tweeted with hashtag saying #boycotttanishq. Post the backlash, Tanishq had to make the ad private on YouTube which means it is not available there anymore.

Check out the negative reactions here:

Tanishq jewellery's 'Ekatvam' series' ad projects a fictional 'interfaith' union, a Muslim family, a Hindu daughter-in-law being allowed to do a Hindu ritual.



Nothing but promotion of love jihad on the same day Rahul Rajput was killed #BoycottTanishq https://t.co/QD46Sa32fB — Sanjay Dixit ಸಂಜಯ್ ದೀಕ್ಷಿತ್ संजय दीक्षित (@Sanjay_Dixit) October 12, 2020

This is Bizarre, highly objectionable and normalising #LoveJihad I want to know who directed this Ad and who wrote ? Pull this AD down #BoycottTanishq https://t.co/TNl44KJ0DC — Geetha Kothapalli (@Geethak_MP) October 12, 2020

What #tanishq is showing - HINDU girl 100% safe in Muslim house



What actual happening - Hindu Girl trapped in love jihad and get killed.

Hindu girls are 0% safe in other religion houses. So Don't go by this sick company mindset 🙏#BoycottTanishq — My Name is Aक्षಯ🚩 (@bagga_daku) October 12, 2020

Meanwhile, some people are happy that the interfaith marriage ad is portraying the Hindu-Muslim harmony and unity in the country. They even made fun of the haters and slammed those who trolled the ad.

Take a look at the positive reactions here:

Some fake bots in Twitter cannot tear your reputation and sales @TanishqJewelry . Keep going.!🌟

2 rupee bots commenting boycott Tanishq 😂😂! — Shon (@_ShonJM) October 12, 2020

The backlash Tanishq ad and Surf Excel ad receives serves to prove that it's the Hindu Muslim harmony that these people have problem with. The ads had NOTHING to do with love jihad. — Aravind K N (@KnAravind) October 12, 2020

Good on you, @TanishqJewelry and @MLLintasGroup for making the ad for Ekatvam.

It must NOT have been an easy call to take, you will probably lose some business, but you did the right thing by not shying away from addressing one of the biggest divides in this nation#tanishq — Srikanth (@iSrikanth) October 12, 2020

People are trending #BoycottTanishq as if they buy jewelry from them on daily basis. — Sandeep Singh (@sandeep90s) October 12, 2020

