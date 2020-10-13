Tuesday, October 13, 2020
     
Boycott Tanishq Trends: Twitter is divided as jewellery brand shows interfaith marriage in latest ad

Tanishq’s commercial on interfaith marriage has been receiving a lot of backlash from Twitterati. The ad is about a baby shower ceremony of a Hindu girl in a Muslim household.

New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2020 11:44 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@GEMSOFBOLLYWOOD

Tanishq's interfaith marriage ad receives backlash from Twitter

Twitter is an unpredictable place where anything and everything can be trolled. Yes, recently, #BoycottTanishq has been trending on the microblogging site after the jewellery brand Tanishq released its new ad which is about interfaith marriage. The commercial is about a pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law who is having her baby shower at a Muslim household.

In the video, it is seen that a loving family is making arrangements according to the Hindu rituals to welcome the new member. The ad is for the jewellery brand’s new collection under the name of ‘Ekatvam’

The video was captioned saying, “She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don’t. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, cultures.”

As soon as the ad was uploaded, a particular section of the people started brutally trolling it for promoting inter-religion marriage and demanded a ban on it. Many even shared controversial tweets saying that the ad is showing ‘love jihad’.  

So far more than 17,000 people have tweeted with hashtag saying #boycotttanishq. Post the backlash, Tanishq had to make the ad private on YouTube which means it is not available there anymore.

Check out the negative reactions here:

Meanwhile, some people are happy that the interfaith marriage ad is portraying the Hindu-Muslim harmony and unity in the country. They even made fun of the haters and slammed those who trolled the ad.

Take a look at the positive reactions here:

