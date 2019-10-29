It's Bhai Dooj. And Twitter is celebrating in its own funny way

Bhai Dooj is here!
The eponymous festival is celebrated on the last day of five-day long festivities of Diwali. And as the name says it celebrates the loving relationship between a brother and his sister.
Talking of sibling relationships, they are as full of frivolous clashes as they are emotional and true-to-heart.
This year, apart from brothers and sisters, the Twitterverse celebrated it with much pomp and show.
Because it is all about love.
And... a few gifts!
Iss baar bachkar kaha jaoge, aana toh vapas ghar hi hai, toh aate aate tohfa bhi lete aana !— DanceWithMadhuri (@dancewithMD) October 28, 2019
Tag your sister and remind her to get you a gift 😉#DanceWithMadhuri #DWM #Dance #BhaiDooj #Meme #Moonwalk pic.twitter.com/Xfq6rYOqXM
And... thoda paisa!
Sisters after Teeka on #BhaiDooj : pic.twitter.com/3dpDRo75yy— Pulkit (@voxxpopli) October 29, 2019
Well.... a lot of paisa...
Every sister today.......😂😂😂😂#memes #AHmemes😂 #भाई_दूज #bhaubeej #bhaidooj2019 #BhaiDooj pic.twitter.com/YJ78n2wmRg— Akshay Harlikar (@akshayharlikar) October 29, 2019
Cash or kind...anything will work.
On #BhaiDooj— Sahil Bhalerao 🇮🇳 (@Tera_saa) October 29, 2019
Me : Toh aaj Kya gift laya hai mere liye?
Sister : ye le mere bestfriend ka number...
Me : pic.twitter.com/0MONzJX0GV
A lot of emotion is there though.
Dedicated to all Brothers😊#bhaidooj2019 pic.twitter.com/pPYCTYDHkJ— CaricatureWala ©️ (@CaricatureWala) October 29, 2019
What can we say now? Awww!