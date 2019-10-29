Tuesday, October 29, 2019
     
It's Bhai Dooj. And Twitter is celebrating in its own funny way

This year, apart from brothers and sisters, the Twitterverse celebrated Bhai Dooj with much pomp and show.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 29, 2019 17:33 IST
Awww!

Awww!

Bhai Dooj is here!

The eponymous festival is celebrated on the last day of five-day long festivities of Diwali. And as the name says it celebrates the loving relationship between a brother and his sister.

Talking of sibling relationships, they are as full of frivolous clashes as they are emotional and true-to-heart.

This year, apart from brothers and sisters, the Twitterverse celebrated it with much pomp and show.

Because it is all about love.

And... a few gifts!

And... thoda paisa!

Well.... a lot of paisa...

Cash or kind...anything will work.

A lot of emotion is there though.

What can we say now? Awww!

