It's Bhai Dooj. And Twitter is celebrating in its own funny way

Awww!

Bhai Dooj is here!

The eponymous festival is celebrated on the last day of five-day long festivities of Diwali. And as the name says it celebrates the loving relationship between a brother and his sister.

Talking of sibling relationships, they are as full of frivolous clashes as they are emotional and true-to-heart.

This year, apart from brothers and sisters, the Twitterverse celebrated it with much pomp and show.

Because it is all about love.

And... a few gifts!

Iss baar bachkar kaha jaoge, aana toh vapas ghar hi hai, toh aate aate tohfa bhi lete aana !

Tag your sister and remind her to get you a gift 😉#DanceWithMadhuri #DWM #Dance #BhaiDooj #Meme #Moonwalk pic.twitter.com/Xfq6rYOqXM — DanceWithMadhuri (@dancewithMD) October 28, 2019

And... thoda paisa!

Well.... a lot of paisa...

Cash or kind...anything will work.

On #BhaiDooj

Me : Toh aaj Kya gift laya hai mere liye?

Sister : ye le mere bestfriend ka number...

Me : pic.twitter.com/0MONzJX0GV — Sahil Bhalerao 🇮🇳 (@Tera_saa) October 29, 2019

A lot of emotion is there though.

What can we say now? Awww!