  4. #BabaKaDhaba: Twitterati & Bollywood celebs unite to support 80-year-old Delhi couple's eatery

#BabaKaDhaba: The viral video showing their struggling story has gone viral on the internet and many including celebrities, cricketers and even companies were left teary-eyed. It all happened when a food blogger shared their video after which today morning, 'Baba Ka Dhaba' became one of the top trends on Twitter and not just this a traile of customers were even spotted at the place.

New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2020 14:39 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/ABHISHEKGUPTA

For those who still underestimate the power of social media, you will be glad to know that 80-year-old Delhi couple's Delhi eatery's conditions will probably improve now. Ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit, many have been avoiding to eat at the roadside stalls but this has definitely put the vendors in loss. A similar story is that of an elderly couple who runs a 'dhaba' in a tiny kiosk somewhere in Malviya Nagar. The video showing their struggling story has gone viral on the internet and many including celebrities, cricketers and even companies were left teary-eyed. It all happened when a food blogger shared their video after which today morning, "Baba Ka Dhaba" became one of the top trends on Twitter and not just this a trail of customers were even spotted at the place.

The video was shared by Vasundhara Tankha Sharma alongside a caption, "This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at Baba ka dhaba in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance." 

Soon, a lot of reactions poured in from not just Twitterverse but also a lot of celebs including-- Raveena Tandon, Sonam Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Swara Bhaskar, cricketer R Ashwin, IPL team Delhi Capitals and food delivery app Zomato. Check out their reactions here:

The vide has seen a lot of shared and more than 1.7 million views. Netizens are retweeting the video in large numbers and urging everyone to visit the place definitey if anyone is in Delhi. Catch out the reactions of Twitterati here:

 

 

 

