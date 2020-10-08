Image Source : TWITTER/ABHISHEKGUPTA #BabaKaDhaba: Twitterati & Bollywood celebs unite to support 80-year-old Delhi couple's eatery

For those who still underestimate the power of social media, you will be glad to know that 80-year-old Delhi couple's Delhi eatery's conditions will probably improve now. Ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit, many have been avoiding to eat at the roadside stalls but this has definitely put the vendors in loss. A similar story is that of an elderly couple who runs a 'dhaba' in a tiny kiosk somewhere in Malviya Nagar. The video showing their struggling story has gone viral on the internet and many including celebrities, cricketers and even companies were left teary-eyed. It all happened when a food blogger shared their video after which today morning, "Baba Ka Dhaba" became one of the top trends on Twitter and not just this a trail of customers were even spotted at the place.

The video was shared by Vasundhara Tankha Sharma alongside a caption, "This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at Baba ka dhaba in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance."

This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at बाबा का ढाबा in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance 😢💔 #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/5B6yEh3k2H — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 7, 2020

Soon, a lot of reactions poured in from not just Twitterverse but also a lot of celebs including-- Raveena Tandon, Sonam Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Swara Bhaskar, cricketer R Ashwin, IPL team Delhi Capitals and food delivery app Zomato. Check out their reactions here:

Hi could you please dm me details. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 7, 2020

Dear DB Family in Delhi.

I know we are still severely restricted in our movements - but if around Malviya Nagar - please stop by at Baba Ka Dhaba🙏🏼 https://t.co/WXXVB1NZKL — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) October 7, 2020

Do visit if you are in Delhi! 🙏🙏



बाबा का ढाबा

Block B, Shivalik Colony, Opposite Hanuman Mandir, Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. #SupportLocal #BabaKaDhaba https://t.co/yEfZPx3YAG — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) October 8, 2020

Let’s help put their smile back ... our neighbour hood vendors need our help to ❤️🙏. https://t.co/X4RNcYOA9w — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 8, 2020

Oh yes, the morning started with a smile on everyone's face.

AAP MLA @attorneybharti reached out to the old uncle & aunty who's tear broke our heart and does the needful.



Life is so short, pls help the people around you.



Well done sir @attorneybharti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nZF6ih6HGV — Abhishek Gupta (@IACAbhi) October 8, 2020

The vide has seen a lot of shared and more than 1.7 million views. Netizens are retweeting the video in large numbers and urging everyone to visit the place definitey if anyone is in Delhi. Catch out the reactions of Twitterati here:

Roses are red

Violets are blue

We're at Baba ka Dhaba

Where are you?



Come one, come all.



Address: Block B, Shivalik Colony, Opposite Hanuman Mandir. Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017 pic.twitter.com/JS06YqCYeW — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) October 8, 2020

The best thing about the Baba at #BABAKADHABA is that even in front of Cameras he continues with his work.



He continues to work for his living even at this age. pic.twitter.com/KF5mndbH1J — Aashish (@kashmiriRefuge) October 8, 2020

Good side of social media...

Read about this #BABAKADHABA last night.Good folks of twitter made sure to bring smile on the faces of this elderly couple.

What a positive start to day 💕 https://t.co/UhJa5MdnUS — प्रीti (@Preeti_S_24) October 8, 2020

Rather than everyone crowding #BABAKADHABA just cuz it's in trend, go to him after everything settles down. — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) October 8, 2020

Please visit this Address:

Name - Mrs. Badami Devi (Baba's Dhaba), Site Number - 12322, Ward Number - 63, On Nala, Near Hanuman Mandir, New Market, Malviya Nagar, South Zone, New Delhi - 110017 #BABAKADHABA #MalviyaNagar @DelhiPolice @hatindersinghr1 https://t.co/OVGTE34wTs — निहारिका बैस🇮🇳 (@NiharikaBais) October 8, 2020

Roses are Red, Violets are Blue.

Waiting food at #BABAKADHABA where are you. https://t.co/tRqDUNGAdB — Gareeboo (@GareeboOP) October 8, 2020

#BABAKADHABA People have started gathering at the stall. Let's show him that we have got heart. pic.twitter.com/sJJ4OTSIYP — Tonorrow Bhi (@kuchbhiaiwe) October 8, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage