Amitabh Bachchan's take on modern-day 3G and 4G connections has the internet ROFLing

Trust megastar Amitabh Bachchan to leave you ROFLing with his frequent bursts of wit on Twitter. 

New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2019 13:00 IST
Big B's quirky post was soon inundated with hillarious reactions.

In a similar spell of brilliance, Big B took to Twitter on Sunday to poke fun at the modern-day provisions of communication. 

Captioned, “This can be justified,” Bachchan’s shared a meme about the time when network connections such as 3G and 4G did not exist. “Humare bachpan mai 3G, 4G, 5G nhi hote the. We only had Guru G, Pita G and Mata G hote the, ek hi thapad mai network aajata tha.”

Big B's quirky post was soon inundated with hillarious reactions.

And there was a mention of Parle G too.

Some were relieved.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the movie Badla. The star of movies like 'Zanjeer', 'Agneepath', 'Shehenshah', 'Hum', 'Black', 'Piku', 'Paa' and 'Pink' among others will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his immense contribution to Indian cinema.

Big B, also the host of popular quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, is quite active on Twitter and often posts personal as well as professional updates on the platform -- apart from jokes, memes and life lessons.

