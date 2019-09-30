Amitabh Bachchan's take on modern-day 3G and 4G connections has the internet ROFLing

Big B's quirky post was soon inundated with hillarious reactions.

Trust megastar Amitabh Bachchan to leave you ROFLing with his frequent bursts of wit on Twitter.

In a similar spell of brilliance, Big B took to Twitter on Sunday to poke fun at the modern-day provisions of communication.

Captioned, “This can be justified,” Bachchan’s shared a meme about the time when network connections such as 3G and 4G did not exist. “Humare bachpan mai 3G, 4G, 5G nhi hote the. We only had Guru G, Pita G and Mata G hote the, ek hi thapad mai network aajata tha.”

T 3302 - 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 .. this can be justified .. pic.twitter.com/0qezkkM97L — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 28, 2019

Big B's quirky post was soon inundated with hillarious reactions.

This is so true 😂 — RAKHI OBEROI MALIK (@titli29) September 28, 2019

😂😂😂 So true!!! — The Flying Horses (@TheFlyingHorses) September 28, 2019

And there was a mention of Parle G too.

Parle G b tha https://t.co/43DHGIhILC — Loknath Urma9853203712 (@LoknathUrma) September 29, 2019

Parle-G ko kaise bhul gye https://t.co/IZNwHBwC8r — Vivek gupta (@Vivek15692) September 29, 2019

Some were relieved.

Hamari generation dono ke beech me ati hai , what a blessing😂 https://t.co/crIaP0LgFp — Kloseking (@kloseking07) September 29, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the movie Badla. The star of movies like 'Zanjeer', 'Agneepath', 'Shehenshah', 'Hum', 'Black', 'Piku', 'Paa' and 'Pink' among others will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his immense contribution to Indian cinema.

Big B, also the host of popular quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, is quite active on Twitter and often posts personal as well as professional updates on the platform -- apart from jokes, memes and life lessons.