After arrest in porn films racket, memes about links of Raj Kundra's 'work' go viral

After Raj Kundra's arrest in a pornography case, social media is flooding with memes about content backed by him. The businessman, who is the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty was arrested on Monday on charges of producing and publishing pornographic material through mobile applications.

Without any surprises, 'Raj Kundra' became one of the top trends on social media with netizens mocking him. From trolling him for his Twitter bio to taking sharp jabs at his films, social media timelines are flooded with posts related to the businessman. More than the news of the arrest, netizens seem interested in the content Kundra is alleged to have made.

Sharing a meme featuring actor Johny Lever holding a knife in his hand and wearing an angry expression, a user tweeted: "Le Boys tweeting for link be like #RajKundra Link kidhar hai?"

Sharing a meme featuring actor Pankaj Tripathi, a user wrote: "#RajKundra to Mumbai police now: dukaan jama raha tha, aap log aake berozgaar kar diye."

Another user shared a meme featuring actor Shivaji Satam, which shows him smiling while sleeping. The meme reads: "When you finally get the link of #RajKundra's work."

Another meme featuring Sanjay Dutt's photo in his "Munnaibhai" avatar, reads: "Porn sites gets banned in india, #RajKundra: Tension nahi leneka, apun hai na." Another meme reads: "Koi Dhakka-mukki nahi karega. Sabko link milega -- #rajkundra."

Trolling Raj Kundra, a user sarcastically wrote: "Everyone is making memes on #rajkundra and trolling him but guys think about the situation his is going through, its really tough time for him and his family... By the way link ho to send karna."

--with IANS inputs