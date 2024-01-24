Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana: Body of man, woman found hanging in Rangareddy house

Telangana news: A man and a woman who were distant relatives died allegedly by suicide after their bodies were found hanging in a house under the Rajendranagar Police Station area of Rangareddy district, police said. According to the police, the deceased woman has been identified as Sravanthi (28) and the man as Shekar (25).

Sub-inspector Mounika informed that the deceased man is a distant brother of the deceased woman.

"On Monday morning, all the family members of the deceased woman were out of the city. In the evening, when the son of the deceased woman came home from school, he found his mother hanging. Later, the deceased man was also found hanging in the bedroom of the same house. The incident happened around 11 am," Sub-inspector Mounika said.

"The bodies of the deceased have been shifted for post-mortem examination (PME)," she added.

Further investigation into the matter is still underway.

(With agencies inputs)

