Telangana: Three coaches of Charminar Express derail at Nampally station in Hyderabad, six injured

Hyderabad: At least six passengers were injured after three coaches of the Chennai-Hyderabad Charminar Express derailed at Nampally Railway Station in Telangana’s Hyderabad on Wednesday morning, senior Railway officials said.

According to the South Central Railway, the incident took place at around 9:15 am today. Railway employees were seen taking the injured individuals out of the station on wheelchairs, with the intention of shifting them to hospitals.

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar directed officials to ensure that the injured are provided the best treatment.

How did the accident happen?

Nampally is the last stop of Charminar Express. However, the accident occurred when the train arrived on platform number five overshot and hit the side wall. This resulted in the derailment of three bogies. Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams rushed to the railway station.

South Central Railway (SCR) officials said when the train arrived at the station, it was moving at a slow speed and overshot the last point which caused the derailment of three coaches--S2, S3 and S6. The officials further said that the jerk from this derailment led to six passengers getting injured.

"The incident took place at around 9:15 am. This Railway station is a terminal station where trains end. The train should have stopped before the end, however the train overshot. Three coaches of the train got derailed in the incident. People who stood near the doors of the train suffered minor injuries in the incident. They are being treated at the Railway Hospital," said Rakesh, CPRO, South Central Railway.

The train had reached Hyderabad after departing from Chennai on Tuesday evening. An inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the incident, the official added.

