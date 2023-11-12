Telangana Assembly polls: 'Rename Congress Sadan to RSS Anna', says Asaduddin Owaisi on 'minority declaration'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Telangana Assembly polls: 'Rename Congress Sadan to RSS Anna', says Asaduddin Owaisi to 'minority declaration'

Telangana Assembly polls 2023: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday reacted to the Congress' 'minority declaration' in Telangana and said that the Congress Sadan should be renamed as 'RSS Anna'.

Coming down heavily on the Congress party, the AIMM chief said, "This Congress Sadan should be given a new name from today--RSS Anna. They announced that they would build a new city in Hyderabad and would make Hyderabad Declaration. I have full faith that the person who has come from the RSS wants to devastate this area of ours, wants to vandalize it".

Ahead of the elections in Telangana, the Congress party announced 'minority declaration' and vowed that the party would work for the "financial upliftment and empowerment" of minorities in the state. Further, in its declaration, the Congress promised to "conduct a caste census within the first six months of assuming power".

It also underlined its commitment to raising the budget for minorities' welfare to Rs 4,000 crore while also promising a dedicated 'sub-plan' for Muslims. Also, in its manifesto for the Telangana Assembly polls on November 30, the Congress stated that Rs 1,000 crore per annum will be allocated to provide subsidised loans for jobless minority youth and women. The party also promised a 'Telangana Sikh Minority Finance Corporation', adding that it will provide a yearly corpus of Rs 5 lakh to Muslim, Christian, and Sikh youth on the completion of MPhil and PhD, under the 'Abdul Kalam Taufa-e-Taleem' scheme.

The Congress also proposed other benefits for minorities under the 'commitment to education and employment equity', 'protection of religious rights and culture', 'infrastructure and welfare, and 'promotion of inclusivity and growth'.

The BJP, meanwhile, has vowed to roll back reservations for Muslims and extend the benefit of quotas instead to members of the backward classes, if elected in Telangana. Addressing a public meeting earlier, BJP state president G Krishan Reddy said, "We promise to reverse the 4 per cent reservation being accorded on the basis of religion and extend the benefit, instead, to SC, ST, and OBC people instead. Muslims, Christians and other social groups will also come within the ambit of EBC reservation."

The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly is scheduled for December 3.Telangana is set to see a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly elections.

(With ANI inputs)

