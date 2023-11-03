Friday, November 03, 2023
     
Telangana elections: AIMIM to contest in nine Assembly constituencies, announces Asaduddin Owaisi

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Hyderabad Updated on: November 03, 2023 15:03 IST
Asaduddin Owaisi
Image Source : PTI Asaduddin Owaisi

Telangana elections: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has decided to contest in nine Assembly constituencies, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday announced. 

On Congress and Kamal Nath

"Kamal Nath has proved that Congress had an equal role as BJP & RSS in the demolition of Babri masjid...Both Congress and BJP work on the ideology of Hindutva...Now, we hope that PM Modi will take Rahul Gandhi along with him when he goes for a function in January. It will be a good pair of 'Ram-Shyam'...."

More details to follow

