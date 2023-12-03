Telangana Assembly Election Results: 'Disappointed but not saddened,' says BRS leader KT Rama Rao

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BRS leader KT Rama Rao

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 : The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Sunday accepted defeat after losing to Congress in the assembly elections in Telangana. The party also congratulated the winning Congress party on forming the government in the state.

In a post shared on social media platform X, BRS leader KT Rama Rao thanked the people of Telangana for their support of the BRS party. He wrote, "Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving BRS party two consecutive terms of Government. Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in the expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back. Congratulations to the Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you Good Luck."

As per the latest trends put out by the Election Commission, Congress won four seats and is leading in 60 segments. BRS won two and is ahead in 38 seats. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has performed much better than expected and gained nearly double the vote share of than previous one.

Important constituency seats

There are 119 Assembly seats in Telangana and the important ones are Kamareddy, Gajwel from where the current Chief Minister of the state contested. Other important constituencies include Chandrayangutta, Gajwel and Huzurabad, Kodangal and Kamareddy, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Lal Bahadur Nagar, Maheshwaram, and Jubilee Hills among others.

ALSO READ | Goshamahal Election Results 2023: BJP's T Raja Singh set to retain seat

ALSO READ | Telangana Election: KCR leading from Gajwel but trailing from Kamareddy, KTR takes lead in Sircilla