Goshamahal Election Results 2023: BJP's T Raja Singh set to retain seat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s lone MLA from Telangan is currently set to retain his seat as he is leading as per the early trends. The 46-year-old politican, who faced suspension from the BJP for his comments on Prophet Mohammad last year, is set to get a hat-trick of victory from the Goshamahal seat. After 2014 and 2018, Raja Singh is set to win his home constituency for straight third time.

About Goshamahal seat

Goshmahal is constituency number 65 of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Telangana's Hyderabad district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. The Goshamahal Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 30, 2023 in Goshamahal.

T Raja Singh's competition in Goshamahal seat

The BJP's candidate is mainly facing a tough competition from Nand Kishore Vyas from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Mogili Sunitha from the Congress party.

Apart from these two, Janata Congress candidate Khaja Mansoor, Jai Maha Bharath Party's (JMBP) Priya Sahu, All India Majlis-E-Inquilab-E-Millat's Mohammed Abdul Azeem, Bharatha Chaitanya Yuvajana Party's (BCYP) Mekala Vivek Yadav, Socialist Party's (India) BV Ramesh Babu, Dharma Samaj Party's (DSP) Linga Swamy Singaram, Praja Ektha Party's B Srinivas, Navarang Congress Party's Shaik Mohd Kaleemuddin and 10 Independent candidates are also in the fray.