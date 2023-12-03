Telangana Election 2023: CM KCR leading from Gajwel but trailing from Kamareddy, KTR takes lead in Sircilla

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK @TRSPARTY Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son KT Rama Rao

Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023: As the counting of votes is underway for the state assembly election, all eyes are on the top two Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders - Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his minister son K T Rama Rao (KTR). The early trend showed that the CM, who contested from the two seats, was leading in Gajwel constituency but trailing in the second state - Kamareddy. Congress leader A Revanth Reddy took a lead over KCR in Kamareddy.

KTR was leading from his constituency Sircilla. KTR, who is considered the successor of the BRS chief - won the seats in the last two assembly elections- 2014 and 2018 and he is striving to make a hat-trick on the seat.

Earlier, KTR exuded confidence and shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) saying 'Hattrick Loading 3.0. Get ready to celebrate guys'. In the post, the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Commerce; and Information Technology, Electronics and Communications of Telangana can be seen holding a gun in his hands and pointing it at the camera.

Sircilla is constituency number 29 of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency. The Sircilla Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 30, 2023, in Sircilla.

The southern state that voted on November 30, recorded voter turnout of 71.14 per cent. There were 3.26 crore eligible voters in the state, who excersied their franchise.

