Revanth Reddy to be next Chief Minister of Telangana, claim sources

Follow us on Image Source : AP Congress leader Revanth Reddy

Congress leader Revanth Reddy is expected to be the next Chief Minister of Telangana, sources said. The Congress, in surprise results, won Telangana in the recently concluded Assembly elections. The Congress had mounted a spirited election campaign with a view to unseat BRS, even as the BJP also launched a no holds-barred attack against the ruling dispensation.

Assembly Election Results 2023: Who is Revanth Reddy

Extending its winning run in the south, the Congress on Sunday won 64 Assembly seats to form government in the BRS-dominated Telangana, with the southern solace coming in the midst of a saffron sweep of the Hindi heartland where BJP wrested two states from the grand old party and retained one. Congress had made a strong comeback in neighbouring Karnataka in May, defeating the BJP in the polls then. The near 10 year-old rule of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) came to an end on Sunday, even as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tendered resignation from his post, which was accepted by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Credited Bharat Jodo Yatra

Reddy had credited the victory to Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra gave impetus to the party in the state, Reddy said, adding that the "six guarantees" given by the Congress and the other promises made by leaders such as Rahul Gandhi would also be implemented, once the party forms the government.

Thanking senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy on Sunday said it is the party's responsibility to fulfil Telangana people’s aspirations after forming the government in the state.