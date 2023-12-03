Assembly Election Results 2023: Who is Revanth Reddy front runner for Congress CM in Telangana

Follow us on Image Source : REVANTH REDDY/FACEBOOK Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy

Telangana Election Results 2023: Telangana emerged as the only reason to smile for the Congress supporters as the grand old party under the leadership of A Revanth Reddy received a thumping victory in the state. Out of four major states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, the Congress won only one state. The grand old party failed to retain two states- Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. This was the first victory of Congress in the Telangana where it defeated K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR)-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Congress MP and Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy is the one who conquered and won the BRS' fortress. Now, all eyes are on him as he is the front-runner for the chief minister's post. He got the command of the party in June 2021, replacing N Uttam Reddy. Since he got the reins of the party in the state, he worked extensively to regain the electoral ground in the state. In February this year, Reddy launched his 'Haath se Haath Jodo' padayatra from Mulugu district to take forward the message of the recently concluded 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by party MP Rahul Gandhi, and to highlight the alleged failures of the BRS government. The yatra received huge response from the people. Reddy, who started the foot march after offering prayers to the tribal goddesses of 'Sammakka and Saralamma' at Medaram in Mulugu district, said the yatra is to dislodge the BRS government from power in the state.

Who is Revanth Reddy?

Revanth Reddy, a popular leader in TDP before joining the Congress, rose through the ranks ever since he was elected as a Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) member in 2006.

In the wake of his appointment as PCC chief, he may come under attack from the ruling TRS (now, BRS) as he faces allegations over his role in the so-called cash-for-vote scandal of 2015.

Reddy is an MP from Malkajgiri constituency

He was an MLA from Kodangal seat from 2014–2018

Reddy was a member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly from 2009 to 2014

He started his political career with the student union ABVP

Reddy contested the local body elections as an independent candidate and was elected as ZPTC member from Midjil mandal

He became an MLC in 2007

