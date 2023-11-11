Telangana: PM Modi promises to constitute committee to empower Madigas community

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi chief Manda Krishna Madiga in Secunderabad, Telangana.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promised to constitute a committee to empower Madigas saying the Centre would soon form a committee which would adopt all possible ways for empowering Madigas (SC community) with regard to their demand of categorisation of Scheduled Castes.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a rally organised by the Madiga community in Hyderabad's Secunderabad ahead of the Assembly election in the state.

PM Modi shared the stage with Magida Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga.

The Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS), a community organisation of Madigas, one of the biggest constituents of Scheduled Castes in Telugu states, which fights for the categorisation of SCs.

The BJP stood with you in every struggle since the last three decades, the Prime Minister said during the rally.

"We are committed to end this injustice at the earliest... It is our promise that we will soon constitute a committee that will adopt all possible ways for empowering you. You and we also know that a big legal process is going on in the Supreme Court. We consider your struggle to be just," PM Modi said.

"We will ensure justice. It is the top priority of the Government of India to see to it that you get justice in court also. With full strength, the Government of India will stand in favour of justice as your colleague," the Prime Minister added.

Hitting out at the 'Grand Old Party', PM Modi said, "This Congress twice did not allow Babasaheb Ambedkar to win. For decades together, the Congress ensured that Babasaheb's portrait was not put up in the old Parliament, Central Hall…Babasaheb was not given the Bharat Ratna for decades together because of the Congress."

The Prime Minister also slammed the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and said, "BRS is anti-Dalit and the Congress is no less than that."

Modi said political parties and leaders made promises to Madigas (SC caste) and betrayed them in the past. "I am apologising for their sins," Modi said.

