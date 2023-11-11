Watch: PM Modi consoles Madiga chief as he breaks down during poll rally in Secunderabad

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoles Madiga leader during poll rally in Hyderabad's Secunderabad.

Telangana Assembly Election: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen consoling Magida Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga who got emotional while he was on stage during a poll rally with PM in Hyderabad's Secunderabad, ahead of the Assembly election in the state.

The MRPS leader was in tears as he got emotional when PM Modi consoled him by holding his hands.

The rally was organised by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi, a community organisation of Madigas, one of the biggest constituents of scheduled castes in Telugu states.

Lashing out the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), PM Modi said, "BRS is anti-Dalit and Congress is no less than that... BRS insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar by seeking a new Constitution."

"The BRS government has not protected the respect of Telangana... We saw two days ago how Bihar CM disrespected the Dalit leader and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi in the state Assembly. He was made to realise that he did not deserve to be the CM. This shows that disrespecting Dalits has become the identity of Congress and its allies," the Prime Minister said.

"During the time of struggle (for the formation of Telangana), you were promised that a Dalit will be the first CM of Telangana. However, after the formation of Telangana, KCR assumed the CM seat, crushing the Dalit aspirations," he said.

"Telangana is standing at a very important juncture of history. Telangana government failed to safeguard the legacy of the state. It has betrayed everyone including the Madiga community," the Prime Minister said.

"The top priority of our government is welfare of the poor. We are committed to ensuring social justice," he added.

"Congress and BRS are together. They play their games behind the curtains... On one side there is Congress and BRS and on the other side is BJP. They (Congress and BRS) have the mentality to rule the people while BJP is dedicated to serving the people..."

"In this 10 years, Telangana government, has only betrayed everyone including Madiga community. Congress put hurdles when Telangana was about to be formed but when, after so many sacrifices Telangana was formed, BRS leaders forgot you people and went and thanked Congress leaders. During agitation, you were promised that a Dalit person would be made the CM of Telangana but after the state's formation, KCR sat in the chair of CM by crushing the dreams of Dalit people..."

"You (people) have seen a lot of govts in the country, our govt's highest priority is to give preference to those who're deprived. BJP's myntra is Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas," the Prime Minister mentioned.

