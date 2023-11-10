Telangana Assembly polls: CM KCR declares assets worth Rs 59 crore, Rs 25 crore liabilities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana Chief Minister KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has declared family assets worth nearly Rs 59 crore and liabilities of Rs 25 crore in the election affidavit submitted on Thursday (November 9) while filing his nomination for the Assembly elections scheduled to be held on November 30. According to the affidavit, KCR does not own a car. There are nine cases registered against him, all booked during the Telangana statehood agitation, out of which he was not convicted of any criminal offence.

The gross total value of movable assets in the name of his wife Shobha was over Rs seven crore and his HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) was over Rs nine crore. She also possesses 2.81 kg of gold jewelry, diamonds and other valuables worth nearly Rs 1.5 crore.

KCR's affidavit

According to the affidavit, the total current market value of immovable assets in KCR’s name was nearly Rs 8.50 crore and is about Rs 15 crore in the name of HUF.

As per the IT returns, KCR’s total income was over Rs 1.60 crore as of March 31, 2023 as against Rs 1.74 crore as of March 31, 2019.

The income of Rao's wife was over Rs 8.68 lakh as of March 31, 2023 and a receipt/transfer of Rs 7.88 crore from K Chandrasekhar Rao-HUF. The HUF owns several vehicles, including tractors.

Rao was shown as an agriculturist in his affidavit while his educational qualification was BA.

KCR’s son’s assets

KCR’s son and BRS working president KT Rama Rao and his family declared total assets worth Rs 54.27 crore in the affidavit submitted while filing his nomination. According to the affidavit, KTR’s wife Shailima has movable assets worth Rs 26.4 crore.

KTR’s immovable assets of Rs 10.4 crore (market value) witnessed a jump as compared to immovable assets of Rs 1.30 crore in 2018. He has liabilities of Rs 67.2 lakh while his wife has liabilities of Rs 11.2 crore.

According to the affidavit, KTR owns a car and 100 grams of gold ornaments while his wife has 4.7 kg gold ornaments and diamonds. His total annual income as shown in the IT return in the financial year 2022-23 was Rs 11.6 lakh, compared to Rs 1.14 crore income as of March 31, 2019.

The BRS working president is facing seven criminal cases. He said that he was convicted in a 2012 case under the Railways Act. However, no punishment was imposed as the trial court extended the benefit under the provisions of the Probation of Offenders Act and all the accused were released after due admonition.

KTR called himself a 'politician' and an 'agriculturist', while his wife's profession has been listed as 'business' and an 'agriculturist'.

