'Telangana will have a CM from OBC community if BJP gets voted to power': PM Modi in Mahabubabad

Telangana Assembly elections: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a public rally in Mahabubabad. During his address, he launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress. The Prime Minister also exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be forming its government for the first time in the state and the first Chief Minister will be from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community.

Addressing the rally, PM Modi claimed that the BRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as well as the Congress were equal partners in "destroying" the state. "Both Congress and KCR are equal sinners in destroying Telangana. So, the people of Telangana can't let in another disease after ousting one - I have seen this everywhere in the state. The trust of Telangana is in the BJP. You have determined that the next CM of Telangana will be from BJP. The BJP has promised you that the first BJP CM in Telangana will be from the BC community (Backward Class)," the PM added.

Did KCR try to strike friendship with BJP?

Attacking the Telangana Chief Minister further, the Prime Minister said that KCR had realised the increasing power of the BJP and that he was making an effort to strike a friendship with the saffron party. "Once, when he came to Delhi, KCR met me and made the same request. But the BJP can never work against the wishes of the people of Telangana. Ever since BJP turned down KCR, BRS has been baffled. The party doesn't lose any opportunity to abuse me. BRS knows that Modi will never let it anywhere near BJP. This is Modi's guarantee..." he added.

PM Modi on BJP's commitment to BRS

The Prime Minister went on to say that the BJP considers this its responsibility to bring Telangana out of the clutches of BRS. "All scams of KCR that he did here will be probed by the BJP Government. Those who betrayed the poor and youth of Telangana will not be spared. "The four wheels and the steering of BRS' 'car' are no different from the 'hand' of Congress. Both these parties indulge in appeasement on the basis of religion. Both of them boosted corruption," he said.

"Both parties (Congress and BRS) took appeasement to new heights. Wherever both these parties remained (in power), law and order got destroyed. Both parties betrayed the Dalits and BC community. It is only BJP that is truly empowering the tribal community and SC community," the PM added.

Telangana Assembly Elections

It should be noted here that the Assembly election in Telangana is set to be held on November 30. The state is poised for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is bidding to return to the hustings for a third straight term, the Congress, and a resurgent BJP. The results of the Assembly polls are scheduled to take place on December 3.

(With inputs from ANI)

