Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala temple today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday is set to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara at the world-renowned Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. He reached Tirupati on Sunday and was welcomed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Governor S Abdul Nazeer at the Renigunta airport.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Tirupati. He was welcomed by Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other dignitaries," the Prime Minister Office (PMO) posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

PM Modi slams ruling BRS in Telangana

Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister also hit out at the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the poll-bound state of Telangana and accused the party of scams and betraying the people of the state. Addressing a huge gathering in the Nirmal district, the Prime Minister said, "BRS has given you nothing except betrayal. Today, Telangana is in debt for thousands of crores of rupees. Today, Telangana is also known for thousands of crores of irrigation scams."

Lashing out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the PM said that the Telangana CM did not have any qualms for the children of the state and is only worried about the future of his own family and children. "Having handed over the steering of the car to some other party, KCR has shifted to his farmhouse. KCR is not worried about the future of your children. He is only worried about his children and the future of his family," he added.

Telangana Assembly Elections

The Assembly election in Telangana is set to be held on November 30. The state is poised for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is bidding to return to the hustings for a third straight term, the Congress, and a resurgent BJP. In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats while the BJP drew a blank.

(With inputs from ANI)

