BJP's Madhavi Latha gets Y+ security cover in Telangana: Sources

Madhavi Latha, BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency was provided 'Y+' category security of CRPF by the Centre, sources said on Monday. As per sources, she has been provided the security cover only for Telangana.

Earlier, Madhavi Latha launched a scathing attack against the Congress party for the promises made to the people in manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Latha pointed out that during the 2023 assembly elections, the Congress party had also released a manifesto, but they failed to fulfill the promises they made.

Who is Madhavi Latha?

Latha is the first female candidate to be fielded by the saffron party in Hyderabad. She is a trained classical dancer and a cultural activist. She is also chairman of Hyderabad’s Virinchi Hospital, founded by her husband Vishwanath. She is also a religious speaker and often speaks on Hindu causes.

