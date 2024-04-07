'I'm in state of shock': Kompella Madhavi Latha reacts to PM Modi's X post on Aap Ki Adalat show

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhavi Latha speaks to India TV after PM Modi's post on X

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Hyderabad Kompella Madhavi Latha Sunday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post on X, saying 'I could not believe that the prime minister wrote for me.'

"When I saw PM Modi's tweet, I lost myself for 2 minutes in a shock. PM Modi took time from his busy schedule to praise me, why won't the country progress under the guidance of such a great leader," she said in a conversation with India TV.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi on Sunday tweeted on X praising Latha's appearance on the popular show - 'Aap Ki Adalat' which is hosted by India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma.

PM Modi in his X post urged everyone to watch Aap Ki Adalat's latest episode on India TV.

"Madhavi Latha Ji, your 'Aap Ki Adalat' episode is exceptional. You've made very solid points and also done so with logic and passion. My best wishes to you. I also urge everyone to watch the repeat telecast of this programme at 10 AM or 10 PM today. You all will find it very informative. @Kompella_MLatha," PM Modi posted on X.

Latha further said I've been receiving a flood of praise from across the country since the show was aired on India TV.

It shows that the power of truth works and I got this power from PM Modi, she said adding the PM always stands by truth and dharma.

"I am receiving lots of love from people of my constituency and outside. I never expected that PM Modi would react for me. This is beyond imagination that PM Modi would take time for me from his busy schedule. I'm still in a state of shock. it is unbelievable, that's is why he is considered a great leader. There is no reason to believe that the country would not move forward under his leadership," she said.

"The Hindus as well as Muslims in my constituency appreciated the show. There are no two thoughts in my constituency. The people of Hyderabad will definitely give me their blessings," Latha asserted.

'Happy to know that you watched my show and liked it': Rajat Sharma thanks PM Modi

Earlier, Rajat Sharma expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi over his X post praising the 'Aap Ki Adalat' show with Madhavi Latha.

"Modi Ji, I am happy to know that you watched my show last night and liked it. #AapKiAdalat @Kompella_MLatha," Rajat Sharma posted on X.

49-year-old Latha is the first female candidate to be fielded by the BJP in Hyderabad for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Latha, who will take on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi from Hyderabad, has been the face of BJP's campaign against triple talaq.

