PM Modi terms Madhavi Latha's Aap Ki Adalat episode exceptional, urges everyone to watch it

PM Modi backs BJP candidate from Hyderabad Kompella Madhavi Latha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tweeted on X highlighting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Hyderabad Kompella Madhavi Latha's appearance on the popular show - 'Aap Ki Adalat' which is hosted by India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma.

PM Modi in his X post urged everyone to watch Aap Ki Adalat's latest episode on India TV. The PM also attached the YouTube link of Latha's episode.

"Madhavi Latha Ji, your 'Aap Ki Adalat' episode is exceptional. You've made very solid points and also done so with logic and passion. My best wishes to you. I also urge everyone to watch the repeat telecast of this programme at 10 AM or 10 PM today. You all will find it very informative. @Kompella_MLatha," PM Modi posted on X.

49-year-old Kompella Madhavi Latha is the first female candidate to be fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Hyderabad for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Latha, who will take on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi from Hyderabad, has been the face of BJP's campaign against triple talaq.

