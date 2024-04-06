BJP’s Madhavi Latha in Aap Ki Adalat lists out her vows for Hyderabad: ‘English teaching in Madrassas...'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha in Aap Ki Adalat

Aap Ki Adalat: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha elections Madhavi Latha has lashed out at the sitting MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for making objectionable promises to his voters and said that she would rather include range of issues in her manifesto like promotion of English teaching in Madrassas, cleanliness of localities and more.

Latha was the guest in the latest episode of Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma.

“He has made the life of Muslims so inferior. Have you seen anybody claiming in his manifesto that if AIMIM loses in Hyderabad, beef-eating may be banned? That too, by a barrister after representing his constituency for the last 40 years?,” she said while slamming Owaisi.

Listing out the work she would do if voted to power in Hyderabad, she said, “I would rather prefer to promise in my manifesto that I will ensure ban on Triple Talaq, I will give equal rights to daughters in their paternal property, I will promote teaching of English in Madrasas despite Article 30, I will ensure the localities are kept clean, I will promise to make my constituency an IT hub, I will promise brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims and will not allow riots.”

