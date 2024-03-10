Sunday, March 10, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Telangana
  4. Lok Sabha polls: Four BRS leaders and one Congress leader from Telangana join BJP

Lok Sabha polls: Four BRS leaders and one Congress leader from Telangana join BJP

BJP leader and party parliamentary board member K Laxman welcomed them and said while the leaders of other parties are working for the future for their sons and daughters, Modi is working for the country.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: March 10, 2024 23:22 IST
BJP leader and party parliamentary board member K Laxman
Image Source : FILE BJP leader and party parliamentary board member K Laxman welcomed the leaders.

Four Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including two former MPs, and a Congress leader from Telangana joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday as the ruling party looks to boost its Lok Sabha tally in the southern state.

Those who joined the party are Godam Nagesh and Sitaram Nayak, both former MPs, former BRS MLAs Saidy Reddy and Jalagam Venkat Rao, and Srinivas Gomase, who was in the Congress. The leaders praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

BJP leader and party parliamentary board member K Laxman welcomed them and said while the leaders of other parties are working for the future for their sons and daughters, Modi is working for the country.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said on the occasion that people are fed-up with "dynastic and corrupt" parties and praised these leaders for their work in different capacities.

The BRS is now "triple B party", Chugh said, describing them as "baba, beta and baby", a reference to its president K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son and daughter.

These three ran a corrupt government in the state, he alleged. Prime Minister Modi's work for 10 years with zero tolerance against corruption has impressed the people, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Fake certificate racket busted in Telangana, four arrested

ALSO READ | Four from Telangana figure in Congress contestants list for Lok Sabha polls

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Telangana News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement