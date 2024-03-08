Follow us on Image Source : FILE Four from Telangana figure in Congress contestants list for Lok Sabha polls

Four candidates from Telangana including former Union Minister Balram Naik (Mahabubabad) figured in the first list of 39 Congress contesting candidates released by the AICC on Friday for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The grand old party will be fielding Suresh Kumar Shetkar (Zaheerabad), C Vamshi Chand Reddy (Mahabubnagar) and Raghuveer Kunduru (Nalgonda). Naik served as Union Minister of State between 2009 and 2013 under the UPA-II government. Shetkar was a Lok Sabha member from Zaheerabad from 2009 to 2014, while Reddy is a former MLA.

There are 15 candidates from the general category, while 24 are from Schedule Castes, Schedule Tribes, Other Backward Class, and minorities. Twelve of the candidates are under 50 years of age, eight are aged between 50 and 60, and 12 are aged between 71 and 76.

Lok Sabha elections are due to be held in few weeks, however, the polling schedule is yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list of 195 candidates for Lok Sabha polls.

(With inputs from PTI)

