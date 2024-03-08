Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Rahul Gandhi to Bhupesh Baghel, check state-wise list of Congress candidates

Congress on Friday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The names included Rahul Gandhi who will be contesting from Kerela's Wayanad, Bhupesh Baghel from Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon, Shashi Tharoor from Kerala's Thituvananthapuram among others. The list includes 39 candidates who have been named from across several states.
Here is a state-wise list of candidates contesting for the Lok Sabha polls.
Kerala
- Rahul Gandhi - Wayanad
- Shashi Tharoor - Thiruvananthapuram
- Rajmohan Unnithan - Kasaragod
- K Sudhakaran - Kannur
- Shafi Parambil - Vadakara
- MK Raghavan - Kozhikode
- VK Sreekandan - Palakkad
- Remya Haridas - Alathur
- K Muraleedharan - Thrissur
- Benny Bahannan Chalakudy
Chhatisgarh
- Bhupesh Baghel - Rajnandgaon
- Shivkumar Dahariya - Jangir Champa
- Jyotsana Mahant - Korba
- Rajendra Sahu - Durg
- Vikas Upadhayay - Raipur
- Tamrdhwaj Sahu - Mahasamud
Telangana
- Suresh Kumar Shetkar - Zahirabad
- Sunita Mahender Reddy - Chevella
- Raghuveer Kunduru - Nalgonda
- Bal ram Naik Porika - Mahabubabad
Meghalaya
- Vincent H Pala - Shillong
- Saleng A. Sangma - Tura
Nagaland
- S. Supongmeren Jamir - Nagaland
Sikkim
- Gopal Chettri - Sikkim