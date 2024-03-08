Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Rahul Gandhi to Bhupesh Baghel, check state-wise list of Congress candidates

Congress on Friday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The names included Rahul Gandhi who will be contesting from Kerela's Wayanad, Bhupesh Baghel from Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon, Shashi Tharoor from Kerala's Thituvananthapuram among others. The list includes 39 candidates who have been named from across several states.

Here is a state-wise list of candidates contesting for the Lok Sabha polls.

Kerala

Rahul Gandhi - Wayanad

Shashi Tharoor - Thiruvananthapuram

Rajmohan Unnithan - Kasaragod

K Sudhakaran - Kannur

Shafi Parambil - Vadakara

MK Raghavan - Kozhikode

VK Sreekandan - Palakkad

Remya Haridas - Alathur

K Muraleedharan - Thrissur

Benny Bahannan Chalakudy

Chhatisgarh

Bhupesh Baghel - Rajnandgaon

Shivkumar Dahariya - Jangir Champa

Jyotsana Mahant - Korba

Rajendra Sahu - Durg

Vikas Upadhayay - Raipur

Tamrdhwaj Sahu - Mahasamud

Telangana

Suresh Kumar Shetkar - Zahirabad

Sunita Mahender Reddy - Chevella

Raghuveer Kunduru - Nalgonda

Bal ram Naik Porika - Mahabubabad

Meghalaya

Vincent H Pala - Shillong

Saleng A. Sangma - Tura

Nagaland

S. Supongmeren Jamir - Nagaland

Sikkim